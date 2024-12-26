The results of the Nagaland State lottery Dear Sandpiper Thursday, December 26, will be announced on the YouTube channel of Dear Lottery from 8 PM onwards. Participants who bought tickets to the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery can catch the live streaming of the speculative lottery game here to know the results and winning numbers. The first prize for the winner of the Nagaland Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 26, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)