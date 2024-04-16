The Nagaland state lottery sambad Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced today, April 16, at around 1 pm. People who bought lottery tickets for the Nagaland Lottery Result of Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live stream of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result here. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Finch Monday Lottery Sambad Result of 15.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch the Live Stream of Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Here

