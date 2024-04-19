On Thursday, April 19, 2024, the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Meghna Friday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 1 pm. Interested viewers can check the names of the lottery winners by tuning in to the live streaming of the lucky draw. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM Live, Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 18.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)