The Nagaland state lottery sambad Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced today, April 10, at around 8 pm. People who took the lottery of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of April 10 can watch the live stream of the Nagaland state lottery result over here as the names of the lucky draw winners are announced. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Hill Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 10.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch the Live Stream of Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Here

