The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery of today, May 30, will be declared shortly. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore, whereas the seller of the 1st prize ticket will receive INR five lakh. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where lotteries such as Dear Meghna, Dear Dwarka, Dear Narmada, Dear Indus and Dear Goose, among others, are played daily.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result

