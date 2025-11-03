The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, November 3. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize winner of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery is being played currently. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery of Today Below

