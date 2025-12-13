The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery results of today, December 13. Those taking part in the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize winner of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It must be noted that Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Stay tuned to learn the names of the winners of Saturday's lucky draw.

Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of December 13

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)