The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of today, May 27, will be declared at 8 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of Nagaland can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery is being played today. In addition to the Dear Pelican lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, and Dear Toucan, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Pelican Wednesday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

