The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of today, November 5. The Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. Nagaland lottery players can watch the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery is being played. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Pelican Wednesday Lottery Result

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)