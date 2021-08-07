Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra made history on August 7, Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event. Chopra started off phenomenally and here's a video of his winning throw.

See the video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)