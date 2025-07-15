The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, July 15, will be declared shortly. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is underway presently.

Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result

