The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, July 2. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Cupid Wednesday, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Blitzen, Dear Comet, Dear Vixen, Dear Dancer, and Dear Dasher, among others. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of July 02 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming

