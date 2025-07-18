The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery of today, July 18 (Friday) shortly. Lottery players who purchased tickets for Sikkim's Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Dasher Friday lottery played today (Friday) will receive INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Dasher lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Donner, Dear Dancer, Dear Cupid, Dear Come and Dear Blitzen, among others. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of July 18 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)