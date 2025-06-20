The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery of today, June 20, will be declared shortly. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the winners' names are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery is being played today. In addition to the Dear Dasher lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Comet, Dear Dancer, Dear Vixen and Dear Cupid, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery Here

