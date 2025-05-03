The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery result of today, May 3, shortly. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery will be played today. In addition to Dear Donner, Sikkim State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Blitzen, Dear Dasher, Dear Cupid and Dear Vixen, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

