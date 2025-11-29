Wondering where and how to check Sikkim State Lotteries results of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, November 29, then we have got you covered. The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery results will be declared shortly. The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery results will be declared from Sikkim's Gangtok. Sikkim lottery players who have bought tickets for the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

