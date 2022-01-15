Vijay Varma has shared on social media that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. The actor, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, mentioned ‘Got covid and recovered from it. That’s my first 2 weeks of 2022. How about you? #CoVirginNoMore’.

Vijay Varma Tests Negative For COVID-19

