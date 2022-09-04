A 35-year-old aviation CISF guard who was stationed at Tarapur Nuclear Power Station reportedly went missing along with his rifle and 30 cartridges. As per reports, The Tarapur Police has registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the Official.

Check ANI's tweet:

