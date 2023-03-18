In a shocking incident, a delivery agent and his friend were allegedly beaten by a few people for not having change in Delhi. The complainant, Gurpal, in his complaint, alleged that he and his friend Aman were thrashed in the Rajouri Garden area. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that a complaint has been filed and a probe has been initiated. Mumbai: Delivery Boy Beaten to Death After Alteration at Petrol Pump in Mira Road, Police Arrest Nine Accused.

Delivery Agent Beaten for Not Having Change:

A delivery boy named Gurpal has lodged a complaint against some people for allegedly beating him and his companion Aman for not having a change in the Rajouri Garden area. A complaint has been filed and a probe has been initiated: Delhi Police (Viral pic confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/ZLZXajGga3 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

