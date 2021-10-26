Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that few civilians were injured in grenade attack. The terrorists lobbed a grenade at civilians in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora. Further details are awaited.

A few civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Sumbal bridge area of Bandipora today; Details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/Nqqmf88c6d — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

