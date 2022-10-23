A jewellery showroom owner in #Gujarat's Ahmedabad was locked up in the strongroom of his shop after two of his workers robbed three kg of #gold ornaments.



The city police have formed teams and are tracking the two workers with help of technical surveillance.@AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/vvSIgw1918— IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)