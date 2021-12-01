A plea against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been filed in the Supreme Court that demands censoring of every social media posts of the actress in order to maintain the law and order in the country. The actress is known for being vocal and being blunt with her political opinions that often becomes the talking topic because of its controversial nature.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against actor Kangana Ranaut seeking future censoring of all her social media posts in order to maintain law and order in the country. — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)