The Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that a total of 112 terrorists have been killed, 135 apprehended and two surrendered in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year.

A total of 112 terrorists have been killed, 135 apprehended and two surrendered in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) pic.twitter.com/ceD9d1JvP7 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)