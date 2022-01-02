A total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 registered for vaccination on CoWIN app so far. Notably, the vaccination drive for teenagers will begin from January 3. Only COVAXIN will be administered to teenagers. The registration process for adolescents vaccination on CoWIN app began on January 1. Eligible teens can register themselves on the app through their Aadhaar Card and school IDs.

Tweet By ANI:

A total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 registered for vaccination on CoWIN app so far Vaccination for the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3 pic.twitter.com/uZtSzFIR76 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)