In a shocking breach of exam protocol, a teacher at Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in Agra was caught on camera dictating answers during a BA examination. The incident reportedly took place at the college located in the Etmadpur area, and the video surfaced on social media on May 6. The footage shows students calmly writing their papers as the teacher audibly assists them with answers. The video mirrors a scene from the 2023 film "12th Fail", where similar cheating practices were depicted. Agra Shocker: Denied Matchbox to Light Cigarette, Trio Stab BTech Student to Death in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

Teacher Dictates Answers During Exam in Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश में शिक्षा माफियाओं के अवैध कारनामें की जड़ें देखिए कहाँ तक फैली है, यह आगरा के आचार्य ताराचंद महा विद्यालय है, यहाँ BA की परीक्षा चल रही है, और इस महाविद्यालय में बोल बोल कर नकल करायी जा रही है, यह महाविद्यालय आगरा के एत्मादपुर क्षेत्र में स्थित है। pic.twitter.com/8PKUiA0ZBm — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 6, 2025

