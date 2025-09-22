A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman in Agra bravely confronting a man who tried to forcibly take her after offering INR 5,000. The accused, Shyamvir Singh, allegedly pulled out a pistol when the woman refused to comply, but she stood her ground and challenged him. The incident occurred outside a restaurant while the woman was with a friend, and the man reportedly made obscene gestures. Following the viral circulation of the video, Agra police acted swiftly and arrested Shyamvir Singh within 24 hours. Authorities recovered the car used in the incident along with the licensed pistol from his possession. Police confirmed that the accused will face charges for molestation, assault, and threatening the woman with a firearm. Agra Shocker: Teacher Caught Dictating Answers During BA Exam at Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in UP, Video Surfaces.

Agra Woman Confronts Harasser, Video Goes Viral

उत्तर प्रदेश में सड़कों पर महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित है देखिए आगरा में रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर तमंचा दिखाकर एक व्यक्ति ने युवती के साथ अश्लील हरकत की कोशिश की। पीड़िता अपने दोस्त के साथ वहां खड़ी थी। आरोपी ने युवती को जबरन अपने साथ ले जाने के लिए 5000 रुपये की पेशकश की। जब युवती ने साफ… pic.twitter.com/KVEGgIn9Pj — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) September 21, 2025

Man Pulls Gun on Woman in Agra, Arrested by Police

