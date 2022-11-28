Ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya in 2023, three MLAs resigned from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. According to reports, two legislators of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Reportedly, the three MLAs submitted their resignations to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker today. Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue: Trinamool Congress Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Border Firing Victims.

Three MLAs Resign

