On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress party announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia support to families of those deceased in the firing incident that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border earlier in the day. The decision was announced by Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and LoP, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Dr Mukul Sangma. Earlier in the day, officials said that a group of villagers from Meghalaya allegedly vandalised and burnt down a forest office in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, following the killing of six people in violence that occurred in a disputed area along the border between the two states. Border Violence: Assam Forest Office Torched, Two Vehicles in Meghalaya Set on Fire by Group of Villagers.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue

