Ahmedabad Police have arrested Pradyuman Singh, son of former Madhya Pradesh MLA Vijendra Singh Chandrawat, for snatching a gold chain from a 65-year-old woman. The incident took place on January 25 when the woman, Vasantiben, was returning from a temple. Pradyuman fled with her INR 1.25 lakh mangalsutra. Police analysed over 250 CCTV clips before arresting Pradyuman. Originally from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, he moved to Ahmedabad and earned INR 15,000 per month. Investigators revealed that he resorted to crime to fulfil his girlfriend’s expensive wishes. This was his first offence. The police have recovered the stolen chain and initiated legal proceedings. Dahod Horror: Woman Stripped, Tied to Motorcycle and Dragged On Road Over Extra-Marital Affair Allegations in Gujarat; 12 Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

