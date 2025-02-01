A 35-year-old tribal woman in Gujarat’s Dahod district was stripped, tied to a motorcycle, and paraded through Dhalmisal village over allegations of an extramarital affair. The horrifying incident, which took place on January 28, was led by her father-in-law and her husband’s brother. A viral video showed the woman pleading for mercy as she was brutally assaulted. Police rescued her from confinement at her father-in-law’s home and arrested 12 people, including four women and four minors. A search for three more suspects is underway. The accused face charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, and outraging modesty. Those who filmed and circulated the video will be prosecuted under the IT Act. Aurangabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death by Her Husband in Waluj on Suspicion of Child in Her Womb Not Being His, Victim's Spouse and Mother-in-Law Arrested.

Woman Assaulted in Dahod (Disturbing Video)

મહિલાના વસ્ત્રો કાઢીને બાઇક પાછળ સાંકળથી બાંધીને ઢસડી, દોડાવી, મારી!!! દાહોદ | અમુક ઘટનાઓને સમાજને કલંકિત કરનારી ઘટનાઓથી પણ વિશેષ ઉપાધિ આપવી પડે. એવું જ કઈક થયુ છે ગુજરાતના દાહોદમાં.. 35 વર્ષીય પરિણીત મહિલા પર સ્થાનિકોએ અમાનવીય અત્યાચાર ગુજાર્યો છે. મહિલા પર ગામના એક યુવક… pic.twitter.com/ak1ffS1Aag — Sagar Patoliya (@kathiyawadiii) January 31, 2025

