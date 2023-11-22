A video has surfaced on social media which shows senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and the party's National spokesperson Waris Pathan fall off the stage after it collapsed in Makwana while campaigning for his party for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023. The AIMIM leader suffered some bruises in the incident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Pathan was reportedly criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the stage collapsed. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS MLC K Kavitha Falls Unconscious During Road Show in Itikyal (Watch Video).

Waris Pathan Falls Off Stage

