Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was seen falling down unconscious in a video on Saturday, November 18. The incident took place during a poll campaign in Ityikal in Telangana. In the video, a BRS leader is seen speaking on the microphone atop a moving vehicle when K Kavitha, who is standing behind her, suddenly turns around, and then falls down apparently unconscious. Further information is awaited. KT Rama Rao Falls off Vehicle: Narrow Escape for Telangana Minister KTR During Election Rally in Nizamabad As Driver Applies Sudden Brakes (Watch Video).

K Kavitha Falls Unconscious

#WATCH | BRS MLC K Kavitha fell unconscious during a road show at Itikyal in Telangana More details awaited. (Source: BRS) pic.twitter.com/VRIBlvALF2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

