In the aftermath of the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a new video has surfaced showing students of BJ Medical College leaping from hostel balconies in a desperate attempt to escape the inferno triggered by the crash. The Air India AI171 flight, bound for London, crashed into one of the hostels of the medical college shortly after takeoff on June 12, resulting in a catastrophic fire and massive plumes of black smoke that engulfed the area. The crash has claimed over 270 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members onboard. In the video, terrified medical students are seen using bedsheets as makeshift ropes to scale down from the second and third floors of their hostel as flames raged nearby. Thick smoke and fire from the crash site can be seen dangerously close to the building, prompting the students’ frantic escape. Air India Plane Crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s Mortal Remains Handed Over to Family in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

BJ Medical College Students Jump off Balconies of Hostel in Ahmedabad After Air India Crash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)