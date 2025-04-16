In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a woman who eloped with her daughter’s groom just nine days before their scheduled wedding has been caught by police near the Nepal border in Bihar. The duo had fled with jewellery and money set aside for the marriage. The bride-to-be’s mother and the groom had reportedly fallen in love and decided to run away together, leaving the family in disbelief. The wedding was set for April 16, Today, but the mother disappeared beforehand, sparking a police search. After their arrest, the woman told police that she willingly left with the man, claiming her husband was abusive and failed to support her financially. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Woman Who Eloped With Daughter’s Groom Caught Near Nepal Border

यूपी के जिला अलीगढ़ से 10 दिन पहले फरार हुए दामाद और सास को पुलिस ने बिहार में नेपाल बॉर्डर से पकड़ लिया है। सास ने पुलिस के सामने कहा- मैं इन्हीं के साथ जाना चाहती हूं। पति मारपीट करता था। खर्चे के लिए पैसे नहीं देता था। बेटी की आज 16 अप्रैल को शादी थी। उससे पहले ही ये महिला… pic.twitter.com/Wrk6vfsEZh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 16, 2025

