An alive bird was found in the cockpit of Air India Express’ Bahrain-Kochi flight during a cruise on July 15, said DGCA on Sunday, July 17. The bird was found on the flight deck when the aircraft was cruising at the height of 37,000 feet. In the earlier incident, Air India Express Flight VT-AXX from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat in Oman after a burning smell was observed in the cabin.

Alive bird found in cockpit of #AirIndiaExpress #BahrainKochi flight during cruise "Prima facie it appears to be a ground handling lapse at the foreign station," said a senior DGCA official.

Mohan Ranganathan, aviation safety consultant and a former instructor pilot of the Boeing 737, also tweet on the incident.

