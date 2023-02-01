Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said "An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs." The fund will help bring modern technology and increase productivity in the business field. The Economic Survey 2023 pegged India’s growth in the range of 6-6.8 percent, with growth in real terms being 6.5 percent. Budget 2023 Live News Updates and Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces to Set Up Agriculture Accelerator Fund for Agri-Startups.

Agriculture Accelerator Fund To Be Set Up:

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/0Q7gWu4IOt — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)