An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km northeast of Guwahati on Thursday at around 12:27 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Nepal: Two Quakes of Magnitude 4.3 and 3.8 Shake Parts of Himalayan Country.

Earthquake in Assam:

