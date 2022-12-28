Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 rocked Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. While an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time), the second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale reportedly struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time). Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of 5.8 Magnitude Jolts Java; No Fear of Tsunami

Check Tweet:

Earthquake | Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 3.8 shake parts of Nepal between 1 and 2 AM pic.twitter.com/VPLezXhWvB — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)