Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, said on Wednesday that moderate to intense spells of rainfall are very likely all along the coastal districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the next 3-4 hours. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rains are anticipated in the next 48 hours for entire MMR region including Kalyan- Badlapur. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Says More Unseasonal Rainfall Likely Today and Tomorrow, Slight Dip in Temperature Expected.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Thane, MMR, and Other Regions

Moderate to intense spells of rainfall very likely all along the coastal districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/Vcqde0uKYK — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 28, 2023

28 Jun, 10 am: मुंबईत गेल्या तीन तासांपासून जोरदार पाऊस झाला. पुढील ३, ४ तास सुरू राहण्याची दाट शक्यता आहे काळजी घ्या pic.twitter.com/6ULb58T5sZ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 28, 2023

Red Alert Entire MMR⚠️ Extremely heavy rain next 48 hours starting now for the entire MMR including Kalyan- Badlapur. Flooding likely! Plan your travel according as this will be blockbuster spell. 300mm+ likely within 72 hours⚠️ Work from home if possible! #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) June 28, 2023

