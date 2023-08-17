Special Forces is currently conducting tests of a new jetpack suit at the Army Airborne Training School in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A video capturing the testing has gone viral on social media, depicting a Para SF personnel donning the jetpack suit, similar to that of "Iron Man," and successfully taking off. The footage showcases fellow team members observing the trial and recording the event on their mobile phones. Captain Rakesh TR, Who Killed Terrorist and Saved PM Narendra Modi's Rally in 2022 by Preventing Fidayeen Attack, Awarded Shaurya Chakra.

Para SF Tests New Jetpack Suit

New jetpack suit is being tested by Para SF at Army Airborne Training School, Agra pic.twitter.com/R6mlDHUvdM — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) August 16, 2023

#IndianArmy 🇮🇳🇮🇳💪 New jetpack suit is being tested by Para SF at Army Airborne Training School, Agra pic.twitter.com/bh4hWbObyO — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 17, 2023

