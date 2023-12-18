ED summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal once again for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy matter. The agency has asked him to appear before them on December 21. More details are awaited. Delhi LG VK Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal Flag Off 500 Electric Buses (Watch Videos).

Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED

ED summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal once again for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy matter. The agency has asked him to appear before them on 21st December. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/wOtaZ41c6d — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)