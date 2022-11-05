A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi on Saturday as the city's air quality remained in the "severe" zone for the third consecutive day, primarily due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and raging farm fires in Punjab. The air quality index in Delhi stands at 431 currently. An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

Check Tweet:

As a thick layer of haze covers the Delhi sky, the national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 currently. (Visuals from Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/gEF2PFQMPb — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

