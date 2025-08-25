Pune-based content creator Atharva Sudame has landed in a controversy after he faced backlash over a Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram reel featuring muslim characters. Notably, one of Atharva Sudame's videos drew heavy criticism and even threats online. The viral reel, which has now been deleted, showed Atharva Sudame as a devotee preparing to buy an idol for Ganeshotsav. As per the video's storyline, the idol-maker belongs to a Muslim family, thus raising doubts about whether the devotee would proceed with the purchase. The clip shows Sudame's character delivering a dialogue inspired by his father's teachings. "We should be like sugar, which sweetens both kheer and sheer khurma. We should be like a brick, which builds both temples and mosques," he is heard saying. Although the Instagram reel was meant to convey harmony, the viral video drew flak from people, with many claiming it to be provocative and misleading. The backlash began after a Facebook page, "Jaysing Mohan", shared a post targeting the content creator. The post accused Sudame of spreading filth through his Instagram reel and warned of consequences for it all his life. After facing backlash, Sudame deleted the video and issued an apology. Dry Days in Pune: No Liquor Sale for 10 Days From August 27 to September 6 in Select Part of City During Ganeshotsav 2025, Check Dry Day Dates.

Atharva Sudame Deletes Ganesh Chaturthi Reel After Facing Backlash

Influencer Atharva Sudame Issues Apology

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)