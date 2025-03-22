In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide after a video call with his wife, which he live-streamed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. On February 24, following a dispute with his spouse, he ingested poison during the video call. Despite being rushed to BHU for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on February 26. The victim's father has accused his daughter-in-law and her brother of provoking his son to take this drastic step. He has filed a formal complaint with the police, who are currently investigating the matter. The disturbing video of the incident has since gone viral. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla Never Came out of Room During 6-Day Vacation in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol, Says Hotel Purnima Operator (Watch Video).

Man Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison During Video Call With Wife

🔴 सोनभद्र: युवक का आत्महत्या का वीडियो वायरल, पत्नी से विवाद बना वजह 💔📲 😔 पत्नी को वीडियो कॉल कर खाया जहर ⚖️ पिता ने बहू व उसके भाई पर लगाया उकसाने का आरोप 🏥 26 फरवरी को BHU में इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत 🚨 पुलिस को दी गई तहरीर, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 📍 रॉबर्ट्सगंज कोतवाली… pic.twitter.com/GRwG4ZPrZN — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 22, 2025

