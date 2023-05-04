Members of the Bajrang Dal on Thursday created a ruckus and engaged in vandalism at the Congress office in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in protest against the party after they promised a state-wide ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka. News Agency ANI shared a video which showed members of the Bajrang Dal creating commotion inside the party office in Jabalpur. PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress on Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal, Says 'After Lord Ram, Party Has Decided To Lock Up Lord Hanuman Devotees'.

Congress Office Vandalised in Jabalpur

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Banjrang Dal workers vandalise Congress office in Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/BFU0LaPZPP — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

