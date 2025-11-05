In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking act of theft was captured on video as miscreants siphoned diesel from a goods train at Tisua railway station using pipes. The clip shows one end of the pipe inserted into the train’s engine while the other end fills multiple containers with fuel. Following the circulation of the video, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) promptly registered an FIR against the unidentified individuals involved. Bareilly: Woman Lawyer Loses Control While Reversing Her Car, Crashes Vehicle Through Main Gate of Hotel Ramada; Video Surfaces.

Miscreants Use Pipe to Steal Diesel from Goods Train in Bareilly

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

