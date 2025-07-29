A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman allegedly lost control of her car and crashed straight into the reception area of the Ramada Hotel in Bareilly. The alleged incident occurred on Friday night, July 25. The unfortunate incident was caught on the hotel's CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows a white car reversing at high speed before crashing through the hotel's main glass door and stopping deep inside the reception lobby in Bareilly. It is claimed that the car was being driven by a woman lawyer who reportedly lost control while reversing the vehicle. The video shows the woman lawyer crashing the car through the main gate of the Hotel Ramada and driving inside. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident. The viral clip shows four individuals, two standing near the entrance and two others outside, managing to jump aside and escape just in time. Bareilly: Kanwariyas Vandalise Car in Front of Police After It Brushes Against Them in UP, Video Surfaces.

Woman Lawyer Loses Control While Reversing Her Car at Hotel Ramada in Bareilly (Disturbing Video)

Video of the Car Reaching the Hotel's Reception Surfaces

