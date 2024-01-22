Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader inaugurated the newly constructed Ram Temple in Mahadevapura assembly in Bengaluru on Monday, January 22, 2024. “I have inaugurated Sri Ramachandra Temple. People of this area invited me to inaugurate this temple so I came here. A big statue of Hanuman was also inaugurated”, Siddaramaiah stated while talking to the media. For the unversed, the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Ram Temple in Mahadevapura

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says, "I have inaugurated Sri Ramachandra Temple. People of this area invited me to inaugurate this temple so I came here. A big statue of Hanuman was also inaugurated." pic.twitter.com/h7TQmdjQrN — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

