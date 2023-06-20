Tuesday morning in Bengaluru was drizzled with normal to heavy rains. Bengaluru and the south interior of Karnataka could expect heavy rain starting today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 15 districts will see significant rainfall, according to an alert from IMD. Meanwhile, amid heavy rains, the city's MG Road area witnessed significant waterlogging. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Uprooting of Trees, Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City (See Pics and Videos).

Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging on MG Road

Waterlogging on M G Road following heavy rainfall in parts of #Bengaluru.#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/oZ24mPO86O — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) June 20, 2023

