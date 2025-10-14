Today, October 14, the Congress party took to social media to troll the Modi government over bad roads in the country. The video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that they used space technology to make roads across the country. In the video, Union Minister Nitin Gakari is seen claiming that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India's road infrastructure will be like America before 2024 ends. Sharing the video, Congress wrote, "The best use of space technology". The Congress party trolled the NDA government after a video showed a family escaping a serious accident on the National Highway 49 (Kolkata–Surat Highway). An X user, who shared the original clip, said that a family was travelling in a Nexon when the vehicle bounced after crossing several potholes on the road due to the "space technology". The X user also said that the family were safe, but the lower side of the car was badly damaged, with airbags being deployed. Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Over 15 Feared Dead, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Expresses Condolences Over Loss of Life in AC Bus Accident (Watch Videos).

Lower Side of Car Damaged Due to Potholes on Kolkata–Surat Highway

This is National Highway 49 (Kolkata–Surat Highway) according to Google Maps. The family in the Nexon is safe, but as per the owner, the lower side of the car is badly damaged, and the airbags have deployed. Watch full Video on Youtube#driveresponsibly #tatanexon #nhai pic.twitter.com/eIo5J8MjMz — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357) October 13, 2025

Congress Trolls Modi Government Over 'Space Technology'

